Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley narrowly edges Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in tight triumph 25-24

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley finally found a way to top Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-24 on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-0 advantage over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Crusaders took a 17-9 lead over the Nighthawks heading to the intermission locker room.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic enjoyed a 24-12 lead over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to start the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Nighthawks won the session and the game with a 13-0 performance.

