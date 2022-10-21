Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley narrowly edges Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in tight triumph 25-24

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley finally found a way to top Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-24 on October 21 in Iowa football action.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-0 advantage over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley as the first quarter ended.
The Crusaders took a 17-9 lead over the Nighthawks heading to the intermission locker room.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic enjoyed a 24-12 lead over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to start the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Nighthawks won the session and the game with a 13-0 performance.
Last season, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on October 22, 2021 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
