Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley turns out the lights on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 48-9

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley handled Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 48-9 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters, leaving the score 48-3 at first quarter.

The Nighthawks drew first blood by forging a 48-3 margin over the Crusaders after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.