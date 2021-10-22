Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley turns out the lights on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 48-9

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley handled Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 48-9 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Sioux Center and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on October 8 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters, leaving the score 48-3 at first quarter.
The Nighthawks drew first blood by forging a 48-3 margin over the Crusaders after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.