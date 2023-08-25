Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln overcomes deficit and Sioux City S.C. West 28-13

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 28-13 win over Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Sioux City S.C. West, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln through the end of the first quarter.

The Lynx kept a 21-7 halftime margin at the Wolverines' expense.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City S.C. West squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School.

Glenwood holds off Sioux City S.C. East 28-24

Glenwood finally found a way to top Sioux City S.C. East 28-24 during this Iowa football game.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Glenwood a 21-17 lead over Sioux City S.C. East.

The Rams and the Black Raiders each scored in the fourth quarter.

Hinton shuts out Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 10-0

Hinton's defense throttled Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, resulting in a 10-0 shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Holstein Ridge View slips past Akron-Westfield 7-6

Holstein Ridge View fought ahead of Akron-Westfield 7-6 in a close game in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Alta-Aurelia lets lead slip away in Kingsley-Pierson's victory 27-7

Kingsley-Pierson was shaken, but pushed past Alta-Aurelia for a 27-7 victory on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Alta-Aurelia, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Kingsley-Pierson through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Kingsley-Pierson darted ahead over Alta-Aurelia when the fourth quarter began 14-7.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Warriors 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Le Mars crushes Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41-13

Le Mars dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-13 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Le Mars took control in the third quarter with a 34-10 advantage over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Bulldogs chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-3 points differential.

Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Le Mars squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.

Moville Woodbury Central slips past Lawton-Bronson 27-24

Moville Woodbury Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Lawton-Bronson 27-24 on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Moville Woodbury Central opened with a 14-6 advantage over Lawton-Bronson through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Eagles inched back to a 20-18 deficit.

Moville Woodbury Central jumped to a 27-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Lawton-Bronson faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Moville Woodbury Central High School.

Remsen St. Mary's thumps Harris-Lake Park outplays 28-7

Remsen St. Mary's unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Harris-Lake Park 28-7 Friday at Remsen St. Mary's on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic grinds out close victory over Carroll Kuemper Catholic 22-19

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic topped Carroll Kuemper Catholic 22-19 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Knights took a 19-14 lead over the Crusaders heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

Sloan Westwood escapes close call with Mapleton MVAOCOU 22-20

Sloan Westwood eventually took victory away from Mapleton MVAOCOU 22-20 in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

South Sioux City barely beats Sioux City S.C. North 46-37

South Sioux City eventually took victory away from Sioux City S.C. North 46-37 in a Nebraska high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Sioux City S.C. North and South Sioux City squared off on Aug. 26, 2021 at Sioux City North High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.