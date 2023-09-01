Hull Western Christian shuts out Hinton

Hull Western Christian's defense throttled Hinton, resulting in a 33-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Hull Western Christian opened with a 33-0 advantage over Hinton through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Wolfpack and the Blackhawks were both scoreless.

Inwood West Lyon rides to cruise-control win over Lawton-Bronson

Inwood West Lyon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Lawton-Bronson from start to finish for a 53-12 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Inwood West Lyon opened with a 22-6 advantage over Lawton-Bronson through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 43-6 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

Logan-Magnolia tacks win on Kingsley-Pierson

Logan-Magnolia recorded a big victory over Kingsley-Pierson 42-12 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Logan-Magnolia a 21-12 lead over Kingsley-Pierson.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

Logan-Magnolia held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Marcus MMCRU carves slim margin over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic

Marcus MMCRU finally found a way to top Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 34-27 on Sept. 1 in Iowa football.

The Royals and the Jays battled to a standoff at 21-21 as the third quarter began.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Marcus MMCRU and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic were both scoreless.

The Royals held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Marcus MMCRU played in a 60-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Moville Woodbury Central outlasts Sloan Westwood

Moville Woodbury Central notched a win against Sloan Westwood 39-22 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Moville Woodbury Central opened with a 19-14 advantage over Sloan Westwood through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Wildcats held on with a 20-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School.

Remsen St. Mary's shuts out Sioux City Siouxland Christian

Remsen St. Mary's' defense throttled Sioux City Siouxland Christian, resulting in a 48-0 shutout for an Iowa high school football victory at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High.

The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Sioux City Siouxland Christian played in a 73-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic dominates Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in convincing showing

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic scored early and often to roll over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57-13 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 29-0 advantage over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 50-0 advantage at intermission over the Lynx.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln fought to within 50-6.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Sioux City S.C. East sets early tone to dominate Sergeant Bluff-Luton

A swift early pace pushed Sioux City S.C. East past Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday 27-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Sioux City S.C. East opened with a 27-10 advantage over Sergeant Bluff-Luton through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

South Sioux City routs Sioux City S.C. West

South Sioux City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-14 win over Sioux City S.C. West for a Nebraska high school football victory on Sept. 1.

