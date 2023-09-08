Strong start sends Akron-Westfield over Hinton

After jumping in front early, Akron-Westfield held off Hinton squad for a 20-13 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Akron-Westfield a 13-0 lead over Hinton.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Blackhawks rallied with a 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Westerners prevailed.

Last season, Hinton and Akron-Westfield faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School.

Kingsley-Pierson pushes over Sloan Westwood

Kingsley-Pierson handed Sloan Westwood a tough 25-13 loss in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Lawton-Bronson dominates Sioux Rapids Sioux Central

Lawton-Bronson recorded a big victory over Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 33-7 during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Lawton-Bronson opened with a 6-0 advantage over Sioux Rapids Sioux Central through the first quarter.

The Rebels stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 12-7.

Lawton-Bronson moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Moville Woodbury Central.

Le Mars' early pace exhausts Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Le Mars broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49-42 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Le Mars jumped in front of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28-15 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Le Mars 42-35.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Bulldogs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Le Mars squared off with Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a football game.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic dominates Alta-Aurelia

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 28-7 win over Alta-Aurelia on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic darted in front of Alta-Aurelia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Jays' offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Jays held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Alta-Aurelia faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Alta-Aurelia High School.

Moville Woodbury Central takes advantage of early margin to defeat Logan-Magnolia

Moville Woodbury Central took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Logan-Magnolia 39-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Moville Woodbury Central breathed fire in front of Logan-Magnolia 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 25-7 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Moville Woodbury Central and Logan-Magnolia were both scoreless.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Logan-Magnolia faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Logan-Magnolia High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Lawton-Bronson.

Remsen St. Mary's claims victory against West Bend-Mallard

Remsen St. Mary's handed West Bend-Mallard a tough 34-18 loss in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Remsen St. Mary's breathed fire in front of West Bend-Mallard 28-12 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Remsen St. Mary's and West Bend-Mallard were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and West Bend-Mallard squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Remsen St. Mary's High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Harris-Lake Park.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton tacks win on Sioux City S.C. West

Sergeant Bluff-Luton rolled past Sioux City S.C. West for a comfortable 48-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic edges past Sioux City S.C. East in tough test

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic finally found a way to top Sioux City S.C. East 29-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 6-0 advantage over Sioux City S.C. East through the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took control in the third quarter with a 29-21 advantage over Sioux City S.C. East.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The Waukee defense stifles Sioux City S.C. North

Defense dominated as Waukee pitched a 42-0 shutout of Sioux City S.C. North on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

The last time Waukee and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 24-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against South Sioux City.

