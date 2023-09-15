Harlan darts by Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Harlan's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-6 for an Iowa high school football victory at Harlan Community High on Sept. 15.

Harlan opened with a 7-3 advantage over Sergeant Bluff-Luton through the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a monstrous 35-3 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Harlan pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared off with Sioux City S.C. East in a football game.

Hawarden West Sioux escapes close call with Lawton-Bronson

Hawarden West Sioux topped Lawton-Bronson 30-29 in a tough tilt at Hawarden West Sioux High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The Eagles moved a modest margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

It took a 16-10 rally, but the Falcons were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Inwood West Lyon.

Hinton claims tight victory against Holstein Ridge View

Hinton finally found a way to top Holstein Ridge View 12-8 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The Raptors darted a modest margin over the Blackhawks as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Blackhawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Raptors 12-2 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hinton faced off against Hull Western Christian.

Kingsley-Pierson pushes over Council Bluffs St. Albert

Kingsley-Pierson grabbed a 47-29 victory at the expense of Council Bluffs St. Albert on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Kingsley-Pierson darted in front of Council Bluffs St. Albert 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense darted in front for a 27-14 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Kingsley-Pierson jumped to a 40-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons rallied with a 15-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Panthers prevailed.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Logan-Magnolia.

Moville Woodbury Central rides to cruise-control win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic

It was a tough night for Le Mars Gehlen Catholic which was overmatched by Moville Woodbury Central in this 43-14 verdict.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Moville Woodbury Central High School.

Neola Tri-Center allows no points against Sloan Westwood

Defense dominated as Neola Tri-Center pitched a 24-0 shutout of Sloan Westwood for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Neola Tri-Center a 7-0 lead over Sloan Westwood.

The Trojans fought to a 19-0 intermission margin at the Rebels' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-0 edge.

Last season, Neola Tri-Center and Sloan Westwood squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sloan Westwood faced off against Moville Woodbury Central.

Strong start sends Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley over Le Mars

Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing an 18-13 win against Le Mars in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley a 12-0 lead over Le Mars.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 18-6.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Le Mars and Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Le Mars High School.

Remsen St. Mary's overcomes Dunlap Boyer Valley in seat-squirming affair

Remsen St. Mary's topped Dunlap Boyer Valley 12-7 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Remsen St. Mary's squared off with Sioux City Siouxland Christian in a football game.

Woodbine scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Sioux City Siouxland Christian

An early dose of momentum helped Woodbine to a 78-38 runaway past Sioux City Siouxland Christian in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Woodbine charged in front of Sioux City Siouxland Christian 30-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers' offense breathed fire in front for a 42-20 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Woodbine roared to a 56-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-18 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sioux City Siouxland Christian faced off against Remsen St. Mary's.

