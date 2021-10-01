Carroll escapes close call with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-22

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carroll didn't mind, dispatching Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-22 on October 1 in Iowa football.

Carroll withstood Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

The Tigers' influence showed as they carried a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Carroll's offense darted to a 16-7 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic at halftime.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Carroll as the first quarter ended.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.