Carroll escapes close call with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-22

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carroll didn't mind, dispatching Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-22 on October 1 in Iowa football.

Carroll withstood Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

The Tigers' influence showed as they carried a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Carroll's offense darted to a 16-7 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic at halftime.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Carroll as the first quarter ended.

