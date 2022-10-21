Carroll survives for narrow win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-19

Carroll could finally catch its breath after a close call against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 24-19 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 10-6 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton took the lead 12-10 to start the final quarter.

The Tigers put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-7 edge in the final quarter.

