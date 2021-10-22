Cherokee wins tense tussle with Sloan Westwood 22-14

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cherokee wore a victory shine after clipping Sloan Westwood 22-14 at Cherokee on October 22 in Iowa football action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
