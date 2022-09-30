Close Encounter: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic nips Paullina South O'Brien 28-20

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic defeated Paullina South O'Brien 28-20 on September 30 in Iowa football.

The Jays fought to a 7-6 halftime margin at the Wolverines' expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Paullina South O'Brien were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Jays, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-14 fourth quarter, too.

