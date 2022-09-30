 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close Encounter: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic nips Paullina South O'Brien 28-20

  • 0

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic defeated Paullina South O'Brien 28-20 on September 30 in Iowa football.

The Jays fought to a 7-6 halftime margin at the Wolverines' expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Paullina South O'Brien were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Jays, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-14 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Elk Point-Jefferson vs Miller/Highmore/Harrold football action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News