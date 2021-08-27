Convincing fashion: Des Moines Lincoln handles Sioux City S.C. West 68-6

Des Moines Lincoln left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City S.C. West 68-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27.

The Rail Splitters thundered over the Wolverines when the fourth quarter began 47-6.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 20-0.

The Rail Splitters drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over the Wolverines after the first quarter.

