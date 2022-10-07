 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Hartley H-M-S handles Hinton 55-20

Hartley H-M-S scored early and often to roll over Hinton 55-20 in Iowa high school football on October 7.

The first quarter gave Hartley H-M-S a 30-0 lead over Hinton.

The Blackhawks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 42-20.

Hartley H-M-S roared to a 55-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

