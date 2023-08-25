Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 28-13 win over Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Sioux City S.C. West, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln through the end of the first quarter.

The Lynx kept a 21-7 halftime margin at the Wolverines' expense.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City S.C. West squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School.

