Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln refuses to yield in shutout of Sioux City S.C. West 36-0

No worries, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 36-0 shutout of Sioux City S.C. West during this Iowa football game.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln jumped in front of Sioux City S.C. West 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lynx registered a 36-0 advantage at halftime over the Wolverines.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

