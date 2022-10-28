Council Bluffs Lewis Central takes advantage of early margin to vanquish LeMars 60-7

It was Council Bluffs Lewis Central who struck first and never looked back to dispose of LeMars 60-7 on October 28 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Lewis Central a 13-0 lead over LeMars.

The Titans' offense steamrolled in front for a 40-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central thundered to a 54-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 6-0 in the last stanza.

