Council Bluffs Lewis Central takes advantage of early margin to vanquish LeMars 60-7

It was Council Bluffs Lewis Central who struck first and never looked back to dispose of LeMars 60-7 on October 28 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Lewis Central a 13-0 lead over LeMars.
The Titans' offense steamrolled in front for a 40-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central thundered to a 54-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Titans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 6-0 in the last stanza.
Recently on October 14, LeMars squared off with Spencer in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.