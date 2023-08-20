Demarico Young overcomes.

He’s had to.

Entering the 2023 high school football season, the Sioux City North Stars’ senior is one of the top returning running backs in Class 5A, if not the state.

But Young’s path has been far from easy.

Sioux City North's Demarico Young has overcome challenges in his life to emerge as one of the state's top running backs.

He grew up in Louisiana and was homeless for a time. And he’s deaf, which creates barriers in a communication-driven sport like football.

Just as he has his entire life, Young just finds ways to not only survive but flourish since leaving the school for the deaf in Louisiana for the “hearing world.”

As a junior, Young rushed for nearly 1,200 yards on 160 carries (a 7.4 yard average). He also had five catches for 73 yards and 18 tackles (14 solo) on defense from a spot in the secondary.

His 18 rushing touchdowns ranked third in 5A last season behind only SE Polk’s Abu Sama (now at Iowa St.) and Muscatine’s Ty Cozad.

Demarico Young football Sioux City North running back Demarico Young speaks with sign language at a team practice on Aug. 11.

Sometimes, when the situation is just right and the North faithful are at their loudest, Young can pick up on slightest bit of sound.

That's his favorite part.

"I love touchdowns," he said through his sign language interpreter Dawn Habhab, who's been with him for years. "I love playing in front of the audience and seeing them when we score. Sometimes, if it's strong enough, I can hear them cheer my name.

"If feels like nothing I've ever experienced before. Being on the field is my passion."

While there are some obvious difficulties in playing a communication-driven game like football for North's star back, the Stars have likewise learned to thrive anyway with Young in the backfield.

"Demarico is a ball of energy back there. He's a great person, we're always blown away by how fast he is, and his vision is unmatched. It's something I haven't seen anywhere else," said senior lineman Noah Chartier.

Demarico Young football North High School's Demarico Young catches a pass at practice on Aug. 11.

However, North narrowly missed its first postseason appearance since 2013 after finishing in the 2022 regular season ranked 19th in the 5A RPI rankings, which awards playoff spots to the top 16 teams.

"The playoffs for this year have been the goal since the end of last season," Chartier said.

North’s 5-4 record was a small step back after a six-win 2021 campaign that represented the most wins in a season for the program since 2007.

The Stars will be inexperienced at quarterback with Dylan Baier taking over for the graduated Carson Strohbeen, who completed 56 percent of his 161 pass attempts for 1,401 yards and 14 touchdowns against six interceptions.

But Baier stands to have many more attempts than the seven he had as a junior (with five completions for 123 yards and a score), being classmates gives North chemistry in the backfield between Young and Baier that has been built over years.

Demarico Young football Sioux City North running back Demarico Young, right, high-fives quarterback Dylan Baier at a team practice on Aug. 11.

And North is experienced up front as the Stars boast an experienced line to compliment Young and Baier.

"This offseason was about staying busy and getting in the weight room," said senior lineman Parker Fergen. "We wanted to come into this season prepared and build off of what we did last season. We had a pretty good year, but expectations go up every year.

"There haven't been many North teams with the expectation of making the playoffs, but we have a lot of experience, especially up front, the sky is the limit for us, really."

North’s path to the playoffs includes four home games, road games at South Sioux City and Le Mars, plus three trips to the greater Des Moines with tilts at DM Roosevelt, DM East and Dowling Catholic for a trio of games that all come within the last five weeks of North’s season.

"We have a lot of talented seniors that have a lot of leadership," said senior fullback/linebacker Brayden McClain. "We really want to bring up the next classes to benefit North and continue to be successful this year.

"We've stressed consistency. Everyone needs to show up every day and give 110 percent, and make sure all our teammates are doing that, too. Our offense trusts our defense, and when we can get stops, our offense will turn around and score."

2023 Sioux City North football Starters Projected starters for Sioux City North this season are shown at the team's media day.

McClain has even put his money where his mouth is in order to help the program.

"The seniors have given rides to some of the underclassmen to make sure they get to practice," he said. "I gave a pair of cleats to a freshman who didn't have a pair, because I want everyone at North to succeed."

North also features UNI commit Ethan Dallen. Dallen may see more time at wide receiver as a senior after having one catch in 2022, but he flourished in the Stars’ secondary as a junior in going for 32 tackles (19 solo, three sacks and four for loss) and a fumble recovery.

"We have a lot of experienced players," said North's seventh-year head coach Mitch Mohr. "Since I've taken over, I've encouraged this to be a player-driven team, and I think that's really set us up for some success.

"The players need to trust me, I need to trust them, they need to trust each other. At the end of the day, it takes 11 on the field for us to succeed. If one player doesn't do their job, that could be the difference between making the playoffs or not. We have great senior leadership and the guys have been in the system now for a while."

Senior Dayton Harrell could also pose a problem for North’s opposition this season.

Harrell was a central figure on both sides of the ball for the 2022 Stars with 21 carries for 206 yards, 29 receptions for 347 yards and six total touchdowns to go with 46 ½ tackles (23 solo, three for loss) along with two interceptions (one of which went for a pick-6).

"We're putting some pieces together still, but I trust that we'll figure it out by the time games start," Harrell said. "There's two weeks yet before then, our coaches and players will figure it out.

"We just need to make sure we're doing the little things right in order to win big games. We really need to get out to a good start because we're carrying some momentum in from last year."

As the offense went in 2022, so to did the Stars as the team was 5-1 in games where North scored 20 points or more.

"We know our defense will get some stops," said Harrell. "I have confidence on both sides of the ball. We've dealt with adversity very well and bounce back."

Harrell was one of many pass-catchers that were dynamic playmakers for a Stars team that averaged 16.5 yards per catch, a number that was third-best in 5A.

Senior Brayden McClain also is back after leading the squad in tackles as a junior with 72 and Henry Jaerger returns after a 54-tackle effort as a junior. Junior Kellum Mcgraw and senior Zach Hesse also return to the Stars defense after each posted over 40 tackles last fall.

For Young, he could be line for more big-time football in the future as he gains Division I looks from high-level schools across the nation. While that thought excites him, getting North to the playoffs is something he'd like to achieve before that time comes.

"(Playing college football) has been my dream forever," said Young, whose accomplishments also includes forming a foundation for disabled people. "If that's something I can achieve, I'll always be proud of that. For me, I like being able to show that people with disabilities can do anything. We just need an opportunity.

"I can't do anything here without my teammates, especially the line. None of this could have happened without them. I think we're going to the playoffs this year and setting some school records."