Denison-Schleswig survives taut tilt with LeMars 13-7

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Denison-Schleswig had to survive its share of thorns while shedding LeMars 13-7 at Denison-Schleswig High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Denison-Schleswig jumped in front of LeMars 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs showed some mettle by fighting back to a 13-7 halftime margin.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.