 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Denison-Schleswig survives taut tilt with LeMars 13-7

  • 0

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Denison-Schleswig had to survive its share of thorns while shedding LeMars 13-7 at Denison-Schleswig High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Denison-Schleswig jumped in front of LeMars 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs showed some mettle by fighting back to a 13-7 halftime margin.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, LeMars and Denison-Schleswig faced off on October 8, 2021 at LeMars High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, LeMars squared off with Storm Lake in a football game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Webster City busts LeMars 28-7

Webster City painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of LeMars' defense for a 28-7 win in Iowa high school football ac…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Heelan vs Sioux Center football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News