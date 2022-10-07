Denison-Schleswig survives taut tilt with LeMars 13-7

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Denison-Schleswig had to survive its share of thorns while shedding LeMars 13-7 at Denison-Schleswig High on October 7 in Iowa football action.
Denison-Schleswig jumped in front of LeMars 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs showed some mettle by fighting back to a 13-7 halftime margin.
Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.
