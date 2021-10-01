 Skip to main content
Des Moines East casts spell on Sioux City S.C. West 27-21

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Des Moines East wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 27-21 over Sioux City S.C. West on October 1 in Iowa football action.

The Scarlets withstood the Wolverines' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

The Scarlets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over the Wolverines.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The start wasn't the problem for Sioux City S.C. West, who began with a 7-0 edge over Des Moines East through the end of the first quarter.

