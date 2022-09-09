Des Moines Hoover survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. West 35-33

Des Moines Hoover topped Sioux City S.C. West 35-33 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Des Moines Hoover squared off with September 10, 2021 at Sioux City West last season. For more, click here.
