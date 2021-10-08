Destination, victory: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley tops Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-10

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-10 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Nighthawks jumped on top in front of the Warriors 35-10 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Nighthawks' offense breathed fire to a 28-3 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

The Nighthawks opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

