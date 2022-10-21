Destination, victory: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's fast burst dooms Neola Tri-Center 40-22

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-22 win over Neola Tri-Center on October 21 in Iowa football.
In recent action on October 7, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Marcus MMCRU and Neola Tri-Center took on Moville Woodbury Central on October 7 at Neola Tri-Center High School. For more, click here.
