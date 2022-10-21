Destination, victory: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's fast burst dooms Neola Tri-Center 40-22

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-22 win over Neola Tri-Center on October 21 in Iowa football.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.