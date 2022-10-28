Destination, victory: Moville Woodbury Central's fast burst dooms Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 48-7

A swift early pace pushed Moville Woodbury Central past Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Friday 48-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Moville Woodbury Central a 21-0 lead over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic.

The Wildcats fought to a 42-7 halftime margin at the Jays' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Moville Woodbury Central and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic were both scoreless.

Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Jays 6-0 in the final quarter.

