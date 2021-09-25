 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Sloan Westwood tops Hinton 49-13
Sloan Westwood stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 49-13 win over Hinton in Iowa high school football on September 25.

Sloan Westwood's leg-up showed as it carried a 28-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels' offense moved to a 21-13 lead over the Blackhawks at halftime.

The Rebels opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Blackhawks through the first quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Sloan Westwood faced off against Logan-Magnolia and Hinton took on Alta-Aurelia on September 10 at Hinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

