Destination, victory: Sloan Westwood tops Hinton 49-13

Sloan Westwood stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 49-13 win over Hinton in Iowa high school football on September 25.
Sloan Westwood's leg-up showed as it carried a 28-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rebels' offense moved to a 21-13 lead over the Blackhawks at halftime.
The Rebels opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Blackhawks through the first quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Sloan Westwood faced off against Logan-Magnolia and Hinton took on Alta-Aurelia on September 10 at Hinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
