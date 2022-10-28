 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don't call it a comeback: Hartley H-M-S overtakes Hinton in showstopper 46-27

  • 0

Hartley H-M-S shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 46-27 win over Hinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.

Hinton started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Hartley H-M-S at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense darted in front for a 14-13 lead over the Blackhawks at the intermission.

Hartley H-M-S moved to a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Blackhawks 8-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on October 14, Hartley H-M-S faced off against Akron-Westfield and Hinton took on Paullina South O'Brien on October 14 at Paullina South O'Brien High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: West Sioux vs Kuemper Class 1A football playoff highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News