Don't call it a comeback: Hartley H-M-S overtakes Hinton in showstopper 46-27

Hartley H-M-S shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 46-27 win over Hinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.

Hinton started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Hartley H-M-S at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense darted in front for a 14-13 lead over the Blackhawks at the intermission.

Hartley H-M-S moved to a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Blackhawks 8-0 in the final quarter.

