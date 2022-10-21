 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't call it a comeback: Hinton overtakes Logan-Magnolia in showstopper 46-22

Hinton donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Logan-Magnolia 46-22 on Friday at Logan-Magnolia High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Logan-Magnolia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Hinton as the first quarter ended.

The Blackhawks kept a 14-8 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Hinton moved to a 26-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blackhawks held on with a 20-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on October 7, Hinton squared off with Hartley H-M-S in a football game.

