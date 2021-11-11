 Skip to main content
Flexing muscle: Grundy Center rolls over Moville Woodbury Central 28-7

Grundy Center swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Moville Woodbury Central 28-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 11.

The Spartans' determination showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Grundy Center's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Moville Woodbury Central at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

Recently on October 29 , Moville Woodbury Central squared up on Corning Southwest Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap

