Flexing muscle: Moville Woodbury Central tightens grip on Akron-Westfield 41-7

Moville Woodbury Central didn't tinker with Akron-Westfield, scoring a 41-7 result in the win column at Akron-Westfield High on September 16 in Iowa football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Moville Woodbury Central and Akron-Westfield settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Wildcats opened a narrow 21-7 gap over the Westerners at the intermission.

Moville Woodbury Central breathed fire to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on September 2, Akron-Westfield faced off against Alta-Aurelia and Moville Woodbury Central took on Logan-Magnolia on September 2 at Logan-Magnolia High School. Click here for a recap

