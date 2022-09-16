Flexing muscle: Moville Woodbury Central tightens grip on Akron-Westfield 41-7

Moville Woodbury Central didn't tinker with Akron-Westfield, scoring a 41-7 result in the win column at Akron-Westfield High on September 16 in Iowa football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Moville Woodbury Central and Akron-Westfield settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Wildcats opened a narrow 21-7 gap over the Westerners at the intermission.

Moville Woodbury Central breathed fire to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

