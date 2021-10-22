Fort Dodge designs winning blueprint on LeMars 35-15

No quarter was granted as Fort Dodge blunted LeMars' plans 35-15 on October 22 in Iowa football action.
Fort Dodge thundered over LeMars 22-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 15-0.
The Dodgers opened with a 15-0 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.
