 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Dodge St. Edmond explodes on Sioux City Siouxland Christian 39-14

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Fort Dodge St. Edmond turned out the lights on Sioux City Siouxland Christian 39-14 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

The Gaels broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-8 lead over the Eagles.

The Eagles took an 8-6 lead over the Gaels heading to halftime locker room.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond moved in front of Sioux City Siouxland Christian 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2021 Class 2A Boys State Cross Country Qualifier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News