Full throttle: Remsen St. Mary's establishes quick lead, cruises past Graettinger G-T/R-A 63-14

Remsen St. Mary's left no doubt in recording a 63-14 beating of Graettinger G-T/R-A in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 3.

Remsen St. Mary's jumped in front of Graettinger G-T/R-A 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks' offense stormed in front for a 42-6 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Remsen St. Mary's roared to a 49-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 14-8 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on October 21, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Audubon and Graettinger G-T/R-A took on Kingsley-Pierson on October 21 at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

