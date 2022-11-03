Full throttle: Remsen St. Mary's establishes quick lead, cruises past Graettinger G-T/R-A 63-14

Remsen St. Mary's left no doubt in recording a 63-14 beating of Graettinger G-T/R-A in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 3.

Remsen St. Mary's jumped in front of Graettinger G-T/R-A 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks' offense stormed in front for a 42-6 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Remsen St. Mary's roared to a 49-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 14-8 margin in the closing period.

