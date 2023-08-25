Glenwood finally found a way to top Sioux City S.C. East 28-24 during this Iowa football game.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Glenwood a 21-17 lead over Sioux City S.C. East.

The Rams and the Black Raiders each scored in the fourth quarter.

