Glidden-Ralston manhandles Correctionville River Valley 46-14

Glidden-Ralston gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Correctionville River Valley 46-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Wolverines.

Glidden-Ralston stormed to a 46-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines outpointed the Wildcats 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

