Graettinger G-T/R-A edges Kingsley-Pierson in tough test 42-38

Graettinger G-T/R-A didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Kingsley-Pierson 42-38 during this Iowa football game.
The Titans withstood the Panthers' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
Graettinger G-T/R-A moved ahead of Kingsley-Pierson 28-18 as the fourth quarter started.
The Titans' offense jumped to a 20-18 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
The start wasn't the problem for Kingsley-Pierson, who began with an 18-12 edge over Graettinger G-T/R-A through the end of the first quarter.
