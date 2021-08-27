Graettinger G-T/R-A edges Kingsley-Pierson in tough test 42-38

Graettinger G-T/R-A didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Kingsley-Pierson 42-38 during this Iowa football game.

The Titans withstood the Panthers' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Graettinger G-T/R-A moved ahead of Kingsley-Pierson 28-18 as the fourth quarter started.

The Titans' offense jumped to a 20-18 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

The start wasn't the problem for Kingsley-Pierson, who began with an 18-12 edge over Graettinger G-T/R-A through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.