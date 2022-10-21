Graettinger G-T/R-A outclasses Kingsley-Pierson 50-34

Graettinger G-T/R-A notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Kingsley-Pierson 50-34 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Graettinger G-T/R-A opened with a 14-7 advantage over Kingsley-Pierson through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 20-13 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Graettinger G-T/R-A jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-13 points differential.

