Griswold paints near-perfect picture in win over Correctionville River Valley 54-22

Griswold controlled the action to earn a strong 54-22 win against Correctionville River Valley in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Tigers' determination showed as they carried a 48-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers' offense pulled ahead to a 42-14 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Griswold a 14-6 lead over Correctionville River Valley.

