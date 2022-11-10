Grundy Center slingshots past Moville Woodbury Central 49-20

Grundy Center fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Moville Woodbury Central during a 49-20 decision in Iowa high school football action on November 10.

Moville Woodbury Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Grundy Center as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans' offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Grundy Center pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

