Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Grundy Center slingshots past Moville Woodbury Central 49-20

Grundy Center fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Moville Woodbury Central during a 49-20 decision in Iowa high school football action on November 10.

Moville Woodbury Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Grundy Center as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans' offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Grundy Center pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Grundy Center and Moville Woodbury Central played in a 28-7 game on November 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 28, Moville Woodbury Central squared off with Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

