Halt: Moville Woodbury Central pushes the mute button on Lawton-Bronson's offense 42-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Moville Woodbury Central bottled Lawton-Bronson 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Moville Woodbury Central drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lawton-Bronson after the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a huge 27-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.
Moville Woodbury Central breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against IKM-Manning and Lawton-Bronson took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on September 9 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
