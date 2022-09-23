 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halt: Moville Woodbury Central pushes the mute button on Lawton-Bronson's offense 42-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Moville Woodbury Central bottled Lawton-Bronson 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Moville Woodbury Central drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lawton-Bronson after the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a huge 27-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Moville Woodbury Central breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 9, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against IKM-Manning and Lawton-Bronson took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on September 9 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

