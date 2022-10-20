Halt: Sioux City S.C. North refuses to yield to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 49-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Sioux City S.C. North bottled Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 49-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 20.

Sioux City S.C. North thundered in front of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Stars' offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Lynx at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Stars added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.