Halt: Sioux City S.C. North refuses to yield to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 49-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Sioux City S.C. North bottled Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 49-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 20.

Sioux City S.C. North thundered in front of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Stars' offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Lynx at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Stars added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Sioux City S.C. North and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off on October 22, 2021 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 6, Sioux City S.C. North squared off with Johnston in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

