Harlan's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-6 for an Iowa high school football victory at Harlan Community High on Sept. 15.
Harlan opened with a 7-3 advantage over Sergeant Bluff-Luton through the first quarter.
The Cyclones opened a monstrous 35-3 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
Harlan pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.
