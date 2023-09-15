Harlan's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-6 for an Iowa high school football victory at Harlan Community High on Sept. 15.

Harlan opened with a 7-3 advantage over Sergeant Bluff-Luton through the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a monstrous 35-3 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Harlan pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared off with Sioux City S.C. East in a football game.

