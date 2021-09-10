 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harlan dismantles Sergeant Bluff-Luton in convincing manner 55-26
0 Comments

Harlan dismantles Sergeant Bluff-Luton in convincing manner 55-26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Impressive was a ready adjective for Harlan's 55-26 throttling of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

Harlan's upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Harlan's offense jumped to a 28-26 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at halftime.

Harlan drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Sergeant Bluff-Luton after the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared up on LeMars in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dakota Valley vs Lennox football highlights

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News