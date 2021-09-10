Harlan dismantles Sergeant Bluff-Luton in convincing manner 55-26

Impressive was a ready adjective for Harlan's 55-26 throttling of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Iowa high school football action on September 10.
Harlan's upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Harlan's offense jumped to a 28-26 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at halftime.
Harlan drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Sergeant Bluff-Luton after the first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared up on LeMars in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
