Harlan scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14

Harlan jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Harlan a 21-0 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Cyclones put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 14-7 in the last stanza.

Last season, Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared off with September 10, 2021 at Harlan Community High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

