Harris-Lake Park escapes Kingsley-Pierson in thin win 40-37

Harris-Lake Park finally found a way to top Kingsley-Pierson 40-37 in Iowa high school football on September 9.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Wolves fought to a 19-13 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Panthers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Wolves would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Harris-Lake Park squared off with October 22, 2021 at Harris-Lake Park High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights

