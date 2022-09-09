Harris-Lake Park escapes Kingsley-Pierson in thin win 40-37

Harris-Lake Park finally found a way to top Kingsley-Pierson 40-37 in Iowa high school football on September 9.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Wolves fought to a 19-13 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Panthers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Wolves would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Harris-Lake Park squared off with October 22, 2021 at Harris-Lake Park High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.