Hartley H-M-S flies high over Akron-Westfield 41-8

Hartley H-M-S handled Akron-Westfield 41-8 in an impressive showing on October 14 in Iowa football.

Last season, Hartley H-M-S and Akron-Westfield faced off on October 15, 2021 at Akron-Westfield High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 30, Akron-Westfield squared off with Hinton in a football game. Click here for a recap

