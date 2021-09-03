Hartley H-M-S posts win at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's expense 44-33

Stretched out and finally snapped, Hartley H-M-S put just enough pressure on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic to earn a 44-33 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
The Hawks' influence showed as they carried a 36-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 16-14.
The Hawks darted in front of the Jays 16-14 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.