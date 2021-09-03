 Skip to main content
Hartley H-M-S posts win at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's expense 44-33
Stretched out and finally snapped, Hartley H-M-S put just enough pressure on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic to earn a 44-33 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

The Hawks' influence showed as they carried a 36-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 16-14.

The Hawks darted in front of the Jays 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

