Stretched out and finally snapped, Hartley H-M-S put just enough pressure on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic to earn a 44-33 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

The Hawks' influence showed as they carried a 36-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 16-14.

The Hawks darted in front of the Jays 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

