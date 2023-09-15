Hawarden West Sioux topped Lawton-Bronson 30-29 in a tough tilt at Hawarden West Sioux High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The Eagles moved a modest margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

It took a 16-10 rally, but the Falcons were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Inwood West Lyon.

