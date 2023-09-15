Hinton finally found a way to top Holstein Ridge View 12-8 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The Raptors darted a modest margin over the Blackhawks as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Blackhawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Raptors 12-2 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hinton faced off against Hull Western Christian.

