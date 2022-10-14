 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hinton rides the rough off Paullina South O'Brien 26-6

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Hinton spurred past Paullina South O'Brien 26-6 during this Iowa football game.

Last season, Paullina South O'Brien and Hinton faced off on October 15, 2021 at Hinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Paullina South O'Brien faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hinton took on Akron-Westfield on September 30 at Akron-Westfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City West vs Sioux City North football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News