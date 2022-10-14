Hinton rides the rough off Paullina South O'Brien 26-6

Saddled up and ready to go, Hinton spurred past Paullina South O'Brien 26-6 during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Paullina South O'Brien and Hinton faced off on October 15, 2021 at Hinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Paullina South O'Brien faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hinton took on Akron-Westfield on September 30 at Akron-Westfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
