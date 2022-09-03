 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hard Rock SportsBook Sioux City

Hinton tops Marcus MMCRU in extra frame 40-32

  • 0

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Hinton could edge Marcus MMCRU 40-32 in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Last season, Hinton and Marcus MMCRU faced off on September 3, 2021 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck after Morningside’s season-opening win over Northwestern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News