Hinton tops Marcus MMCRU in extra frame 40-32

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Hinton could edge Marcus MMCRU 40-32 in Iowa high school football action on September 2.
Last season, Hinton and Marcus MMCRU faced off on September 3, 2021 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.
