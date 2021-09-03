Hinton trips Marcus MMCRU in tenacious tussle 7-6

With little to no wiggle room, Hinton nosed past Marcus MMCRU 7-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Blackhawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over the Royals.

Marcus MMCRU started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Hinton at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.