Hinton trips Marcus MMCRU in tenacious tussle 7-6
With little to no wiggle room, Hinton nosed past Marcus MMCRU 7-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Blackhawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over the Royals.

Marcus MMCRU started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Hinton at the end of the first quarter.

