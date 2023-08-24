Homer lost several key players to graduation from last season's team that finished 4-4 in Nebraska Class D1. The departures included dual-threat quarterback Austin Baker, who threw for 586 yards and six touchdowns while running for 547 yards and eight more scores, and Baker's top target, receiver Josh Sanford, who caught 16 balls for 276 yards.

The Knights return three starters on offense and four on defense. Head coach Shawn Spurrell said the incoming junior class "brings in good speed and work ethic to try and fill in the shoes from last year's seniors."

"We will be switching our defense up a lot from last year and will be leaning on Tru King and Ben Roost up front, and a host of LBs and DBs to be aggressive behind them," Spurrell said. "Our offense has a lot of new young faces who have a lot of potential, but will be required to learn quick.

"This is a very small and very fun group to work with."

Spurrell described King, a 6-foot-2-inch, 240 pound senior lineman, as a "punishing blocker" and a "force on D," and said Roost, a 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound lineman is strong and "finishes his blocks well."

Josue Muniz, a 5-foot-9-inch junior quarterback and linebacker, has a "hard motor" and a "high football IQ," Spurrell said, while Ethan Roberts, a 5-foot-9-inch, 170-pound junior running back and linebacker, is the "hardest working guy on the field."

Spurrell, a South Dakota State University graduate, has a 17-32 record in his seven seasons with Homer, which opens the season Sept. 1 at home in a non-district game vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast.

